Transfer imminent: Joey Veerman is set to leave PSV for €22 million

Joey Veerman is set to leave PSV for Borussia Dortmund. That is according to the Eindhovens Dagblad on Sunday afternoon. The transfer of the 27-year-old midfielder involves a fee of around €22 million.

PSV included a release clause for that amount in Veerman's contract, which runs until 2028. Dortmund have decided to trigger it. The medical will take place on Monday. If he comes through it, he will sign a contract until mid-2031.

Earlier this week, it had already emerged that Dortmund see Veerman as a serious option. According to Voetbal International, however, the release clause was due to expire around 20 August, meaning clarity over his future would come quickly. That clarity has now arrived.

After Saturday's 2-1 win over Excelsior, Veerman had already responded to a possible transfer to Dortmund on ESPN. "It is of course a wonderful club. I’m just waiting to see what happens."

"Of course you hear certain noises, but in any case it is not yet the case that I am playing football there. If it does happen, this would of course be a fantastic option for me. It is something I have actually been waiting for for years," said Veerman.

Since joining PSV in January 2022, Veerman has enjoyed major success with the club. Over the past three seasons, for example, he became champion of the Netherlands, won the KNVB Cup twice and also the Johan Cruyff Shield three times.

The Volendam native has made no secret over recent seasons of his desire to secure a big move, but he also saw a transfer to Fenerbahçe collapse at the last moment.