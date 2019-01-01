Tottenham Hotspur

'Tottenham will play despicable football but they’ll win trophies!' - How fans reacted to Mourinho’s appointment

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The Special One's return to the Premier League caused quite the stir on social media, with supporters expecting another rollercoaster ride

Tottenham saw off the relative serenity of the international break overnight, sacking Mauricio Pochettino after more than five years at the club and moving swiftly to replace him with Jose Mourinho.

The 56-year-old arrives with league titles in four countries under his belt, plus two Champions Leagues, but he has work to do to rebuild his shaken reputation.

The news has, understandably, made waves around the footballing world - and it's fair to say not all Spurs followers are welcoming their new boss with open arms.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

With his track record of being something of a divisive figure, the majority of fans are certainly expecting a rollercoaster ride at the Premier League club.

Mourinho's first game in charge will see him travel to West Ham with Spurs without a league win in their past five matches. 

Tottenham currently sit 14th in the table, 11 points shy of fourth-placed Manchester City, leaving Mourinho with plenty of work to do.

Close