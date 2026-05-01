Tottenham host Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Monday, May 11, in what promises to be a high-stakes relegation six-pointer as Spurs fight to save their Premier League status.

Tottenham currently sit 18th in the Premier League while Leeds United are 15th, with the North London club sitting in the drop zone and needing a result to leapfrog fellow strugglers West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Tottenham vs Leeds in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham vs Leeds Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Tottenham vs Leeds?

For Spurs, this home fixture is quite simply a must-win to avoid the unthinkable prospect of the Championship.

Leeds United arrive in London having enjoyed a season of extreme highs and lows. While their league safety is within touching distance, they are looking to bounce back from the emotional hangover of their 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on April 26.

Daniel Farke’s men have been giant-killers lately, most notably stunning Manchester United with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on April 13.

How much do Tottenham vs Leeds Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

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