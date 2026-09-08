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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoEverton
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James Freemantle

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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League preview: Spurs still scoreless after 270 minutes

TV Guide & Streaming
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton
A. Maitland-Niles
R. De Zerbi

Comprehensive match preview of Tottenham vs Everton in the Premier League. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton kicks off on 12 Sept 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Spurs still goalless after 270 minutes of football

Despite Tottenham's vast expenditure in the transfer market, they've still not managed to trouble the scorers in their first three Premier League games this term. Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle were followed by a drab 0-0 stalemate with Nottingham Forest last time out. Roberto De Zerbi's side failed to register even a single shot on target against Forest and were thankful for VAR intervention, which ruled out Neco Williams' late strike because of handball. New signings Savio (start), Omar Marmoush (start) and Mykhailo Mudryk (introduced as a substitute) all featured.

Nottingham Forest FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Maitland-Niles stunner preserves Everton's unbeaten start

Everton twice came from behind against Man United to claim a 2-2 draw with Man United. Debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a screamer in the 96th minute, meaning Everton have five points from their three outings so far and remain unbeaten.

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats

  • Spurs are scoreless in their first three league games of a season for the first time since 1975.
  • Everton's last away win in the Premier League against Spurs came in September 2020.
  • Spurs did a league double over Everton last season and have won their last five home EPL matches against the Toffees.

Likely XIs

Spurs (4231): Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Gallagher, Mudryk; Marmoush.

Everton (4231): Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EVE

EVE - Form

LIL
D1-1
CRY
W2-0
PNE
W0-4
BOU
D1-1
MUN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawEverton
3
1
1
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
12Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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