Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton kicks off on 12 Sept 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Spurs still goalless after 270 minutes of football

Despite Tottenham's vast expenditure in the transfer market, they've still not managed to trouble the scorers in their first three Premier League games this term. Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle were followed by a drab 0-0 stalemate with Nottingham Forest last time out. Roberto De Zerbi's side failed to register even a single shot on target against Forest and were thankful for VAR intervention, which ruled out Neco Williams' late strike because of handball. New signings Savio (start), Omar Marmoush (start) and Mykhailo Mudryk (introduced as a substitute) all featured.

Getty Images

Maitland-Niles stunner preserves Everton's unbeaten start

Everton twice came from behind against Man United to claim a 2-2 draw with Man United. Debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a screamer in the 96th minute, meaning Everton have five points from their three outings so far and remain unbeaten.

Getty Images

Key stats

Spurs are scoreless in their first three league games of a season for the first time since 1975.

Everton's last away win in the Premier League against Spurs came in September 2020.

Spurs did a league double over Everton last season and have won their last five home EPL matches against the Toffees.

Likely XIs

Spurs (4231): Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Gallagher, Mudryk; Marmoush.

Everton (4231): Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record