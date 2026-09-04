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Premier League
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Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
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How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tottenham Hotspur take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

High-octane Premier League action returns to North London as Tottenham Hotspur host Unai Emery's Aston Villa in a crucial top-four clash at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs supporters will be packing out the stands in full voice on Saturday, September 19, 2026, eager to see their team claim three crucial domestic points early in the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa tickets, including 2026/27 Premier League prices, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

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When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed.

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Premier League - Game Week 5
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League fixtures, ranging from general admission seats to world-class Premium Hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to massive demand at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain reserved seats for all home Premier League matches throughout the season.
  • One Hotspur & One Hotspur+ Members: Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to official One Hotspur members via official sales windows and ballot systems prior to matchday.
  • General Public Sale: Matches against top European competitors like Aston Villa rarely reach general public sale due to high membership demand.
  • Official Ticket Exchange & Secondary Platforms: Members can buy returned seats via the official Spurs Ticket Exchange. Alternatively, supporters searching for sold-out sections can purchase verified tickets via secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets.
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How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium vary based on seating tier, fixture category, and age classification:

  • Match Categorization: High-profile clashes against direct top-four rivals are classified in Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard league matches.
  • Concession Discounts: Discounted ticket tiers are available for Seniors (65+), Young Adults (18-21), and Juniors (Under 18) across designated general admission blocks.
  • Seat Location: Longside stands (West Stand and East Stand) offer prime viewing options at higher price points, while the famous single-tier South Stand (The Park Lane End) and North Stand offer vibrant matchday atmospheres.
  • Digital Ticketing: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium operates a 100% digital ticketing entry system. Match passes are delivered directly to the spectator’s smartphone digital wallet.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Premier League matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, visiting Aston Villa supporters are allocated seats in the designated away section (North East Corner - Blocks 114 to 118).

Premier League regulations cap all official away ticket prices at £30 per adult ticket for traveling supporters.

To purchase tickets in the official away allocation, supporters must be registered Aston Villa season ticket holders or official members who meet strict away loyalty points criteria. Away section allocations routinely sell out and do not reach open public sale.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Form

Tottenham's last five matches produce a record of one win, one draw, and two losses in competitive action, alongside one friendly victory. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, and they also lost 3-0 to Brentford earlier in August. The sole competitive win came in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic, where Spurs scored five goals. Across the five matches, they have scored 11 goals and conceded seven.

Aston Villa's last five matches tell a stark story: five consecutive defeats across all competitions. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Premier League loss at Arsenal, and they also lost 4-0 at Brighton. Villa were beaten in the UEFA Super Cup by Paris Saint-Germain and fell to friendly defeats against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. Across those five games, Villa scored three goals and conceded ten.

TOT

TOT - Form

TSG
W3-0
TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AVL

AVL - Form

FCB
L2-1
PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 victory for Tottenham at Aston Villa's ground in the Premier League on 3 May 2026. Across the last five encounters, Villa hold the stronger record, winning three times to Tottenham's two, with Spurs winning both of their victories away from home. Villa have scored seven goals in those five matches, with Tottenham scoring six.

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawAston Villa
1
0
4
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
FA Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
FA Cup
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Standings

In the current Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur sit in 20th place and Aston Villa are 19th, meaning both clubs are yet to find their footing in the early weeks of the season.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
6
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
10
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
210146-23
L
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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