Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kicks off on 19 Sept 2026 at 07:30 EST and 11:30 GMT.

Spurs and Villa look to turn around terrible starts

Tottenham and Aston Villa have made dismal starts to their 2026-27 campaigns. It might be too early to call this a six-pointer, but it could serve as a catalyst for the team that dares to win this early Saturday kickoff in the capital city.

Goalless Spurs continue to struggle at home

Despite their massive expenditure over the summer, Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham side have yet to score a single goal in four EPL matches this term. They've produced two goalless draws, meaning they sit above Villa by a point on the table. Both sides are winless, making this clash a potentially fascinating one, but a nervy affair for both sets of fans and players. Spurs had the third-worst home record of any side in the division last season, winning only 15 points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, accounting for just 36% of their total points tally for 2025-26. After back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the league, the board might not be so patient with De Zerbi if Spurs don't make significant progress this term.

Getty Images

Villa have lost their spine

Whereas Spurs have invested heavily in expensive recruits, the Villans have lost key players in the shape of Youri Tielemans, Ezri Konsa and Morgan Rogers to Premier League rivals. They've fired blanks in all but one of their EPL games this term, which was last time out in a 1-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Unai Emery's side can get some consolation from a 3-2 win on the road against Club Brugge in the Champions League, and that might give them the belief they can kickstart their domestic campaign this weekend.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Spurs are scoreless in their first four EPL games of a season for the first time in their history.

It has been 407 minutes since Spurs last scored in the Premier League, and it is the first time they have failed to score in four successive Premier League matches since September 2006.

Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons and Mykhaylo Mudryk are all long-term absentees for Spurs.

This is the fourth time Villa have started a Premier League season without winning any of their first four games, after 1992-93, 1997-98, and 2025-26.

Getty Images

Likely XIs

Spurs (4231): Kinsky; Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson; Bentancur, Tonali; Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush; Solanke.

Villa (4231): Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Barkley; McGinn, Buendía, Hemmings; Jackson.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, and Mykhaylo Mudryk through injury. Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie were both absent for the Everton draw last weekend, and their fitness will be monitored ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Unai Emery faces a lengthy absentee list of his own, with Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, and Pau Torres all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are currently recorded for either side. Villa's squad depth will be tested across a congested schedule, and updates on any additional fitness concerns will be added as they emerge.

Form

Tottenham have won one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing two and losing two. Their only victory in that run came against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 win on August 26. In the Premier League, Spurs have failed to score in all three outings, drawing 0-0 with both Nottingham Forest and Everton while losing 2-0 to Newcastle United and 3-0 to Brentford. Across those five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Aston Villa have won one of their last five matches, also drawing one and losing three. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on September 12. Villa did claim a victory in that run, beating Club Brugge 3-2 away in the Champions League on September 8. They have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with three consecutive defeats in their last three Premier League outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 at Villa Park in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Villa have won four and Spurs one, with Tottenham's only victory coming in a 2-1 Premier League win at Villa Park in October 2025. Villa have scored nine goals to Spurs' six across those five meetings.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Tottenham sit 17th and Aston Villa are 19th.