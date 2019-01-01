‘Tottenham have to do Eriksen deal’ – Murphy wants Dane to stay & Sessegnon to be snapped up

The former Spurs midfielder feels fresh terms are imperative with a key playmaker, while additions elsewhere in the squad would be most welcome

“have to tie Christian Eriksen down with a new contract”, says Danny Murphy, with it imperative that the Dane is not allowed to head towards free agency if no transfer is made this summer.

As things stand, the 27-year-old could be on the move before the current window closes, with reports of interest from Spain refusing to away.

Spurs, though, are hoping to see a key creative influence – one who has entered the final year of his deal – stay put and commit to fresh terms.

Murphy told bwin of an unwelcome distraction for those in north London: “Tottenham have to tie Eriksen down with a new contract if he doesn’t leave this summer.

“They may have to add a clause to the contract that allows him to leave if certain teams come in for him, but they can’t afford to let him leave on a free next season.

“I don’t believe Eriksen will sulk if he doesn’t leave this summer, but he needs to make sure his head is 100% in the right place come the first game of the season.

“If he does kick up a fuss then [Mauricio] Pochettino will have no issues dropping him and that will only make matters worse. I really don’t think Eriksen is that type of player though.

“These situations are the exact reason why teams shouldn’t let players get down to one year on their contract.

“Tottenham can’t afford Eriksen to leave on a free next season so will want him to sign a contract if they can’t sell him. Eriksen then has to put his faith in the board if he signs a contract, that they will let him leave if a big team comes in for him.”

While hoping to see Eriksen remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Murphy is looking for more additions to be made.

He feels midfielder Dani Ceballos would a be shrewd signing, amid competition from Arsenal, while teenager Ryan Sessegnon is considered to be another long-standing target that should be snapped up.

Ex-Spurs star Murphy added: “Tottenham need to sign Sessegnon regardless of whether [Danny] Rose stays or not.

“Being young and English makes Sessegnon a typical Tottenham signing and one they should definitely make.

“Pochettino’s track record with young talent means he will be confident that he can unlock Sessegnon’s full potential.

“Rose had a fantastic end to the season and I don’t think Tottenham should let him go, but Sessegnon is the ideal replacement in the long term.

“Rose was back to his best at the end of last season and I think he’ll have a great season. Keeping them rotating will keep them fit and there’s plenty of games to get minutes under their belt.”