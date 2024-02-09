Here’s some of the key faces looking to bring home the gold from this year’s games in the French capital

The Paris 2024 Olympics are just around the corner, with the world’s greatest athletes all set to go for gold in the French capital over a jam-packed festival of sporting prowess. For Team USA, it is another chance for their representatives to write their names into history, with several established superstars looking to add to their medal haul while plenty more in the making hope to put their names into light.

Across track and field events to team sports such as basketball and soccer, there will be no shortage of action to take in, and with such a stacked field of representatives, it can be hard to see who will be the standouts.

But from all of the competitors set to take the grandest stage of all, who is it worth keeping an eye on? GOAL takes you through the top five Team USA stars to watch at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

When and where are the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics take place between Friday, July 26, and Sunday, August 11, 2024, in France.

The nation’s capital, Paris, will host most of the events, but others will be held across both the country and the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.

Who are the Team USA stars to watch at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

With 615 athletes across 35 sports at Tokyo 2020, there will be no shortage of stars for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics, who will have high hopes of once again taking top spot in the medal table.

From veteran performers such as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky to those who will make their bow, such as Sha'Carri Richardson and Alyssa Thompson, here are just some of the contenders to keep an eye out for in France:

Simone Biles - Gymnastics

Arguably the flagship name for Team USA, the celebrated gymnast made history on her debut at Rio 2016 when she cleaned up with four gold medals for all-around, floor exercise, vault, and team. Still, a comparatively disappointing campaign at Tokyo 2020 saw her only add a silver and a bronze to her name.

With a combined seven medals over two games, it is clear she is no slouch though, and a string of recent successes at the World Championships has seen her claim her place back near the summit of the sport. If anyone is likely to bring home multiple gold medals from Paris, it’ll be the 26-year-old.

LeBron James - Basketball

Few names will carry more name recognition if the Los Angeles Lakers forward is on the plane to France later this year. The four-time NBA champion is widely considered one of the greatest to ever take to the court, and his exemplary domestic record speaks for itself, with another four NBA MVP awards to his name too.

Having won gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 - plus a bronze at Athens 2004 - the veteran 39-year-old was overlooked for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. But with the influx of overseas talent into the NBA in recent years likely to make for a competitive contest, his expertise may see him earn a recall.

Katie Ledecky - Swimming

One of the most decorated athletes on Team USA heading into Paris, Ledecky has the chance to make history when she takes to the pool this time around, needing only one more gold medal to match Jenny Thompson for the all-time record held by a woman at the Olympics.

So far, she has picked up seven golds and three silvers since bowing as a teenager at London 2012, where the then-15-year-old took gold in the 800m freestyle. Aged just 27 now, this is unlikely to be her final games unless she chooses to hang up her goggles following France, suggesting the sky remains the limit for her potential haul.

Sha'Carri Richardson - Athletics

Widely expected to lead the field for Team USA three years ago at the delayed Tokyo 2020 event, the sprinter was suspended from competition following an adverse drug test, accepting a short ban after she was found with traces of cannabis in her system following her qualifying run.

The 23-year-old’s absence was widely discussed around the event, but since missing out on Japan, she has established herself at the top of the global field. She picked up an impressive three medals during last year’s World Championships, including two gold finishes in the 100m and 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m.

Alyssa Thompson - Soccer

The Angel City forward might have only a few dozen games under her belt at senior club level in the National Women's Soccer League to date, but after a superb year, she will be looking to carry across her domestic form to the international stage when Team USA fly into France.

Thompson was one of the few brighter sparks for a USWNT side that stuttered during the Australia/New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup, as the reigning champions crashed out in the last-16, and looks set to get her first taste of Olympic action following the team’s bronze-medal finish at Tokyo 2020.

FAQs

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics?

In the United Kingdom, you can watch the Olympics on BBC.

For the United States, the Paris 2024 Olympics will be covered by NBC and streamed through their Peacock TV streaming service.

Has Paris hosted the Olympics before?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third time the city has hosted the games, joining London as the only other host to welcome it on as many occasions.

They previously welcomed the event in 1900 and 1924, making it a full century since they last played host.

What sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Four new sports will make their debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and breakdancing all added to the programme of the games.

However, karate and baseball have both been dropped from the program, with fewer individual events on the schedule than in Tokyo 2020.

Where will the 2028 Olympics be held?

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the next games will be held in Los Angeles, with the United States set to welcome them back for the first time since Atlanta 1996.

It will mark the third occasion that the city has hosted the games following London and Paris, having brought them to California in 1932 and 1984.