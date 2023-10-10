Tom Brady's Birmingham issue fans with explanation for shock sacking of John Eustace as negotiations with Wayne Rooney continue

Birmingham City CEO Graham Cook wrote a lengthy open letter to fans explaining the shock decision to sack manager John Eustace.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Eustace ensured that Birmingham did not drop out of the Championship last season and are currently sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 fixtures, the club took the surprise decision to show him the door ahead of the international break.

A section of the club's fans has been left surprised by the treatment meted out to Eustace, as Tom Brady and Co. are reportedly already in touch with Wayne Rooney to take over.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club wants to head into a new direction and feel Rooney, who has already terminated his contract with D.C. United, will be the correct choice to lead their new adventure. Birmingham are ready to pay him £1.5 million-a-year for his services, which will be three times more than what Eustace used to earn, with talks continuing over a move.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The letter from Cook read: "Yesterday morning I met with John Eustace in Birmingham and shared the reasons for the decision to part company. I thanked John for his hard work. I also told him that every Blues fan will be forever grateful for keeping the Club in the Sky Bet Championship last year. Tom Wagner expressed to him when they spoke later in the day that if we had been relegated, Knighthead would not have invested in Birmingham. John will be forever remembered for this fact. I speak for all at the Club when wishing him the very best for the future.

"There is never a good time to make such a decision. You need to process all of the opinions and reach the best outcome for the future. Tom Wagner has been very clear with the ownership’s ambition for Birmingham City. It is to make the Club a beacon for sporting excellence and to proudly be at the centre of Birmingham’s community. There is a plan and every decision we take is with the Club's best interests at heart.

"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season. Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company.

"The timing of the decision allows the incoming manager sufficient time to evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows."

WHAT NEXT? Talks with Rooney are continuing, according to Sky Sports. Birmingham are hoping to have the former England striker in place by the time domestic action resumes after the current international break.