Todd Boehly admits to ‘mistakes’ as Chelsea co-owner after abysmal first season in charge

Chelsea's co-owner Todd Boehly has admitted mistakes have been made at Stamford Bridge over the last 12 months.

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly has shared his thoughts on Chelsea's season during a private function in the wake of the Blues' Champions League exit, according to the Daily Mail. The Chelsea co-owner told the event, which was attended by bankers and business associates, that mistakes had been made but refused to elaborate on any details after seeing his club endure a wretched campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's defeat against Real Madrid ended the Blues' slim hopes of finishing the season with any silverware. The Blues also look destined to miss out on European football for next season, as they are currently languishing down in 11th place and are yet to win under interim manager Frank Lampard. Boehly has already told the players their league position is "embarrassing," with the Blues closer in points to the bottom of the table than the top, despite Boehly investing heavily since taking over.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Boehly will know he can't afford to make another mistake when it comes to appointing the club's next permanent manager. Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly ruled himself out of the running, leaving Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino on the club's current shortlist.

DID YOU KNOW: Chelsea have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November 1993, while they’ve failed to score in 18+ different matches in a season for the first time since 1980-81 (21).

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues' next Premier League fixture is against Brentford on Wednesday, April 26 at Stamford Bridge.