'To play alongside Pogba will be amazing' - Fernandes excited to link up with World Cup winner at Man Utd

The Portuguese has spoken about his potential partnership with the Frenchman ahead of the Premier League restart

Bruno Fernandes is looking forward to playing alongside Paul Pogba as prepare to face in their first game of the Premier League restart.

The duo have yet to feature in a competitive match together as the star arrived at the club while Pogba was still recovering from ankle surgery.

There is growing excitement from supporters about seeing the pair in the same side ahead of Friday's meeting with Spurs, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having played them together in a number of training games.

That included a friendly against West Brom at Old Trafford and Fernandes has admitted that it will be "amazing" to feature in the same team as the World Cup winner.

"I think everyone is excited to see Paul Pogba play again. He’s had a long time out injured and to play alongside him will be amazing," Fernandes told talkSPORT.

"We have a lot of good players and the most important thing is the result for Manchester United. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them."

Some have questioned whether the pair will be able to play alongside each other but Solskjaer has no issue in putting them both in the same team.

"Good players can always play together, so definitely, they can - it's a big yes," Solskjaer told Sky Sports last month.

"I think it's exciting... we do have an exciting squad. I've got Scott [McTominay], Fred, Nemanja [Matic].There's many games coming up and I'm sure we can find a good connection between them. We've been discussing that as a coaching team of course, and we're looking forward to it.

"Of course Bruno coming in, making the impact he made, it was a boost for everyone, the club, supporters and players. Getting Paul and Marcus Rashford back would be fantastic."

On the adulation Fernandes has received from the United fans and being one of the leaders at Old Trafford, the Portuguese added: "They support me a lot and for me that’s really important.

"I’m very thankful for the support the fans gave me from the beginning, it has been perfect for me.

"From the beginning I feel I’ve been at home, like I never left . It was really important for me to start well with some good performances and we’ve had some amazing results.

"I think everyone has to be a leader in their own way. Everyone here is a leader, in everything you have different leaderships and I think I’m just another one. I try to help everyone and they try to help me.

"I do always want the ball, that is true, and I will always be like that."