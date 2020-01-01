Manchester United lose friendly to Championship side West Brom

The Red Devils are continuing their preparations for the restart of the season with mixed results

's preparations for the Premier League restart have hit a snag after they were beaten 2-1 by Championship side in a friendly on Friday.

The Red Devils lost the first of two matches against the Baggies at Old Trafford, before rallying to win the second contest 3-1.

Both games were played behind-closed-doors at the famous venue as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team prepares to take on away on June 19 in their first league match since the coronavirus hiatus.

More teams

United put out two different teams across the two matches against West Brom, with Manchester Evening News reporting Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes played in midfield together during the opening defeat, with the Portuguese playmaker scoring and missing a penalty during the 90 minutes,

The first United team also included Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic.

In the second tussle which resulted in a Red Devils victory, Andreas Pereira scored a brace while Tahith Chong snared the third in a team that featured the first choice defence of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw and goalkeeper David De Gea.

Odion Ighalo spearheaded the attack during the second 90 minute, with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Fred and Scott McTominay also featured.

Pogba and Fernandes will likely feature in their first competitive match together when the Red Devils aim to extend their 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions against Spurs.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher feels the star duo will have to alter their individual games slightly to help ensure they thrive together in midfield.

"Without doubt, of course [Pogba and Fernandes can play together]. Great players can come together," Fletcher told MUTV's Group Chat.

Article continues below

"Somebody might have to sacrifice a little bit of something - that's part of being in a team, it's not an individual sport. When you play with a certain midfield, whether it's a midfield three, you adapt your game to complement each other.

"That's what I had to do at United. I was in the team with lots of different midfielders, lots of combinations and, if a certain midfielder was playing, I would try to take up positions to allow him to benefit and he would do things to allow me to benefit.

"It's all about being compatible and recognising the strengths of your fellow team-mates and how to get your best performance, but, ultimately, you might be sacrificing what you do best to allow someone else to excel, which helps the team win."