As he looks for a new club, Raphael Guerreiro unusually cannot turn to his favourite coach this time, because Thomas Tuchel is now in charge of the England national team. Tuchel could actually use reinforcement in the wide defensive areas there, but Guerreiro is Portuguese.

Tuchel played a key part in Guerreiro's last two transfers. In 2016, the all-rounder joined Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund from Lorient for €12 million, and in 2023 he followed him to Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Tuchel also wanted to take Guerreiro to Paris Saint-Germain in between, but the move fell through. So what now?

Back in March, Bayern Munich announced that they would not extend the 32-year-old's contract, which expired at the end of June. "We would like to thank Rapha very much for our time together," said board member for sport Max Eberl at the time. "Rapha was always reliable on the pitch, and characters like him also enrich every dressing room."

Is Raphael Guerreiro heading to AC Milan?

Then came rumours of an early retirement. In June, Guerreiro was linked as a possible successor to Alejandro Grimaldo at Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica were later said to be interested too. However, neither story gathered any real pace, and according to reports, coach Marco Silva has no use for Guerreiro.

Now the latest trail leads to Italy: last week, Tuttosport and Gazzetta dello Sport reported on a possible move to AC Milan. According to those reports, Guerreiro is a candidate to replace Pervis Estupinan, provided he completes the expected move to Aston Villa.

Getty Images

Leon Goretzka is also looking for a new club

Versatility alone should make Guerreiro an asset to almost any squad. He can play in midfield and in the defensive wide areas. Although he was rarely a regular starter during his three years at Bayern Munich, he never complained publicly and usually delivered when called upon. Last season, Guerreiro managed six goals and three assists in 29 appearances. His susceptibility to muscular injuries remains a problem.

Guerreiro is not the only Bayern departure available on a free transfer who has yet to find a new club. Leon Goretzka is still searching as well, and he too has been linked with various clubs in Italy.