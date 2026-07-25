The youngest of kings: can Yamal snatch Ronaldo's crown?

Lamine Yamal is no longer merely a promising talent or a rising star at Barcelona. He has become one of the most prominent faces in world football. Having crowned his historic season by leading Spain to World Cup glory, the teenager has cemented his standing among the game's greats and now stands as the leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, an exceptional journey that began early and still promises much more.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Yamal, who has just turned nineteen, added the World Cup to a record already stuffed with silverware, drawing ever closer to the greatest dream of his career: winning football's highest individual award.

Rounding off an exceptional season with the World Cup title alongside Spain confirms the level the 19-year-old has reached. He now ranks among the most prominent stars in the world game.

His early talent is an exceptional case in the history of football. Only Brazilian legend Pele and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi have won a World Cup at a younger age, both playing prominent roles in crowning their nations world champions.

Yamal's record is not limited to the World Cup. He had already won the 2024 European Championship with Spain, where he also collected the award for the tournament's best young player.

Collective and individual achievements despite his young age

For all his youth, Yamal has played 33 internationals for Spain and won three La Liga titles with Barcelona, along with two Spanish Super Cups and the Copa del Rey.

The Champions League remains the biggest prize he is chasing with the Catalan club in the coming years.

Individually, he has claimed the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in the world and the Golden Boy award, confirming his standing as the finest young talent in European football.

Yamal delivered an exceptional individual season, crowned best player in La Liga after scoring 16 goals and sharing the Zarra award for top Spanish scorer with Ferran Torres, on top of 11 assists.

Across his Barcelona career, the player has featured in 151 matches, scoring 49 goals and providing 44 assists. Those figures reflect the scale of his impact for one so young.

An injury that did not prevent him from shining at the World Cup

Yamal arrived at the World Cup carrying an injury to the tendons of his left knee, which affected his physical readiness and cut his number of appearances. Even so, he remained one of Spain's most prominent attacking weapons.

His level rose gradually as the tournament went on. He scored against Saudi Arabia and won the penalty with which Spain opened the scoring against France in the semi-final.

The statistics tell their own story. Only Argentina's Lionel Messi completed more dribbles across the tournament, the veteran managing 28 to Yamal's 27.

Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Vinicius Junior, by contrast, all came in well below him, each managing only 16 dribbles. That gap reflects the significant impact the Barcelona winger created during the tournament.

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The Ballon d'Or on the horizon

Yamal has become one of the leading candidates to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. He even has a genuine chance of becoming the youngest player in history to lift it.

Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario holds that record, winning in 1997 at the age of 21 years and 92 days.

Runner-up in the Ballon d'Or race last year behind Ousmane Dembele, Yamal enters this edition with a significant advantage after adding the World Cup and La Liga titles to his outstanding individual figures.

His statistical superiority over every Spain teammate is clear, yet the distribution of votes among the Spanish players remains one factor that could affect his chances during the voting process.

The most expensive player in the world

The rewards kept coming after the World Cup ended. Yamal's market value climbed to the highest level of his career.

Specialist website Transfermarkt updated its player valuations to make the Barcelona star and No.10 the most expensive player in the world at 220 million euros, level with Norway's Erling Haaland, who also delivered striking performances during the World Cup.

Yamal is currently spending his summer holiday after a long season full of achievements. He will return to Barcelona with greater ambitions, ready to keep writing an exceptional history.

What he has achieved so far is only the beginning of a career that looks set to become one of the greatest in the history of football, provided the Spanish star keeps developing and sustaining his astonishing level.