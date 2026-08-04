The ideal player for Jürgen Klopp: can a "Großkreutz 2.0" solve the big Kimmich problem in the Germany team?

On 24 July, the moment arrived: Jürgen Klopp was unveiled as the new Germany head coach amid huge media interest. The disastrous World Cup under his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, which ended with elimination in the round of 32 against Paraguay, was supposed to be quickly consigned to the past. Klopp radiated confidence and declared that he wanted to get not only the national team but perhaps even the whole country back on track. In his view, that will require a joint effort, and fresh ideas for the DFB team, who have mostly disappointed badly at major tournaments in recent years. "I have 57 outfield players I’m looking at," Klopp revealed, and one of them is almost certain to be Philipp Treu.

For the new Germany head coach, the 25-year-old from SC Freiburg should stand out for more than just his position. Treu has built his career carefully, step by step, and has now become an undisputed regular for Sport-Club, who will be playing in Europe for the second season in a row next term. Last season, Freiburg’s European journey with Treu took them all the way to the Europa League final against Aston Villa. Treu has the quality to be at least a strong candidate for the DFB side, and he is a right-back. That puts him in exactly one of the positions that has given Germany head coaches plenty of headaches in recent years.

"We don’t have all that much choice in Germany in the full-back positions," Treu told kicker, offering a realistic assessment of the competition. Those limited options led Julian Nagelsmann to use Joshua Kimmich at right-back once again, even though the DFB vice-captain plays exclusively in defensive midfield at Bayern Munich. When things ultimately did not work out against Paraguay, Nagelsmann moved Kimmich out of that role and into the centre, where fans, team-mates and pundits prefer to see him anyway.

With so few right-back options available, Nagelsmann had not previously seen that as a viable solution. Philipp Treu could now offer Jürgen Klopp exactly that alternative. "It’s no secret that it would be a dream of mine to walk out one day with the eagle on my chest," Treu admitted to Sky.

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There is, in a way, a resemblance between the Freiburg man and a former BVB protégé Klopp first helped put on the map: Kevin Großkreutz. When Dortmund were short of options, Großkreutz suddenly had to play at right-back in the 2013/14 season despite being a naturally attacking player. He handled the role so well that he was even nominated for the World Cup in Brazil, even if Germany head coach Jogi Löw did not use him during the tournament. With great commitment, tireless running and strong physicality, it was not only Großkreutz who shone under Klopp at Dortmund, but also Philipp Treu at Sport-Club over the past year. Those are clearly qualities the new Germany head coach values highly in this position.

Philipp Treu works his way up step by step

"I know I’m still some way off the national team," Treu said in kicker at the end of March, but that gap is likely to have narrowed further by now. Three and a half years ago, the shirt with the eagle on the chest was still an almost unattainable dream for Treu. He was playing for Sport-Club as captain, but only for the second team in the 3. Liga. When the summer of 2023 brought the question of what would come next, Treu chose against stepping up into the Bundesliga squad as a fringe player with little prospect of game time and instead decided to leave. For €500,000, he joined FC St. Pauli in the 2. Bundesliga. It was the next step up, well thought through and carefully chosen. He won promotion immediately with the Hamburg club and also spent the 2024/25 season in the Bundesliga, in which St. Pauli secured survival.

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By 2025, the next step followed in the Bundesliga, and it took him back to Freiburg. "Philipp has developed superbly and we are absolutely delighted about his return," said SCF sporting director Klemens Hartenbach. Freiburg paid €5.5 million for Treu, who came through their own academy, 11 times the amount they had received for him two years earlier. It should prove a worthwhile investment because the 25-year-old’s market value has now reached €15 million. "I’m extremely pleased with how things have gone in recent months, but I’m always hungry," Treu told kicker.

That hunger is exactly what the new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp has always wanted from his players. There is little reason to think it will be any different with the national team. Since Philipp Treu can also solve the problem at right-back, it would be no surprise if he takes the next step in September and fulfils his dream of making an appearance for the DFB team. That is when Jürgen Klopp will name his 26-man squad for the upcoming Nations League assignments, and Philipp Treu is a strong candidate for one of those places.