The golden duo and Neuer's heir: five burning issues awaiting Klopp

Germany are no longer the side that used to compete for major titles. These days they are a team hunting for their lost identity and prestige.

Since that historic triumph at the 2014 World Cup, "Die Mannschaft" have endured one of their toughest periods, crashing out of major tournaments time and again. The early exit in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup was merely the latest chapter in the decline.

The European Championship has offered no comfort either. Having reached the final in 2008 and the semi-finals twice, Germany have visibly regressed, bowing out in the round of 16 in 2020, then the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, before the disappointment carried over onto the world stage.

Desperate to restore the national team to their natural place among the elite of Europe and the world, the German Football Association have handed the reins to Jürgen Klopp, one of the most prominent coaches of the modern era. The hope is that he can build a new project and drag "Die Mannschaft" back onto the winners' podium.

The road will not be easy. Five main issues need Klopp's urgent attention if he wants a team capable of competing at Euro 2028, and then the 2030 World Cup.

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Resolving the goalkeeping situation

Klopp's first priority is to end the uncertainty between the posts.

Manuel Neuer has turned 40. He is no longer the ideal choice to guard the national team's net, yet both Bayern Munich and Germany have kept relying on him in the absence of anyone able to establish himself.

The numbers point to a clear decline in the veteran's level in recent years. That is only natural given his age, which makes finding a permanent successor a matter that cannot wait.

Options look thin on the ground. Marc-André ter Stegen remains a big name, but he will be 38 by the time the 2030 World Cup comes round, Oliver Baumann is also advancing in age, and Alexander Nübel has not managed to convince everyone.

Younger blood is stirring, though. Jonas Urbig, 22, is emerging as one of the brightest rising talents at Bayern Munich, while Moritz Nicolas, 28, has established himself after a fine season with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Klopp will have to make a clear call on this position. It is the cornerstone of any successful project.

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Getting the best out of Wirtz and Musiala

Germany's two best attacking talents have failed to deliver their full potential in a national shirt of late. Florian Wirtz endured a difficult first season, and it showed on the international stage, where he managed only three assists at the World Cup without scoring a single goal.

Jamal Musiala has not rediscovered his full sparkle since returning from a serious injury, a broken leg suffered at the Club World Cup more than a year ago. He scored just once during the 2026 World Cup, and even that came in the big 7-1 win over Curaçao.

Both players are 23, which means the next four years should mark the peak of their careers. Klopp must build his entire attacking project around them, finding the ideal way to extract the best from the pair before the 2030 World Cup arrives.

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Finding a striker who settles matches

As with the goalkeeping position, the centre-forward role has been a genuine headache for Germany in recent years.

Julian Nagelsmann handed chances to a string of strikers, Nick Woltemade, Jonathan Burkardt and Niclas Füllkrug among them, but none of them cemented a place or proved his right to lead the line over the long term.

Kai Havertz remains an option on the table. He has suffered badly with an inconsistent final touch, both for club and country, and his natural position is not that of an out-and-out centre-forward anyway.

Finding a striker who scores consistently will be one of the biggest challenges facing Klopp. Germany have lacked that decisive figure who makes the difference in the big matches.

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Reactivating the talent pipelines from Bayern and Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have long formed the backbone of the Germany national team, "Die Mannschaft" leaning throughout their history on the talents the two clubs produce.

The picture changed at the 2026 World Cup. The squad included only 10 players from the two clubs, six from Bayern and four from Dortmund, and almost half of them were over 30.

Long-term options look limited. Nico Schlotterbeck, Aleksandar Pavlović, Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl and Felix Nmecha stand out as the most prominent young names, alongside Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich if they hold their level, and Karim Adeyemi if he recovers his best form.

Naturally the national team can benefit from talent scattered across Europe, but Germany's success has always been tied to a strong base of home-grown players from Bayern and Dortmund. That base must return if Klopp wants a team capable of competing for years.

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Rebuilding the relationship with the fans and the media

Klopp's task will not be confined to the technical side. He must also rebuild trust between the national team and the German fans, as well as the media.

Faith in the federation and the national team has drained away in recent years, the product of repeated failures at major tournaments, above all the World Cup.

Victories remain the quickest way to restore confidence. But Klopp's strong personality, and his knack for connecting with supporters, may give him an edge in changing the mood around the team.

German media are known for sharp criticism, yet they do not hesitate to back coaches and players who deliver success. Building a positive relationship with the press is therefore an important factor in easing the pressure, and in creating the stable environment that helps a national team recover its place among the elite of Europe.