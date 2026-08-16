The deal is done: Paris Saint-Germain's target flies to the Premier League

Aston Villa have hijacked the signing of Japan's Zion Suzuki, reaching a final agreement with the Parma goalkeeper and his club to shut out Paris Saint-Germain, who had led the race over the past few days.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that Aston Villa and Parma have already begun exchanging documents to complete the deal. The English club matched PSG's earlier offer and struck an agreement with the Japanese goalkeeper after negotiations over his move to the European champions fell apart.



PSG had come agonisingly close. They reached an agreement with Parma and the player's entourage in a deal worth around 35 million euros, before the talks suddenly collapsed in the final hours.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" report that the Parisian club pulled out after the goalkeeper's representatives sharply raised their financial demands, requesting an additional commission of close to 3 million euros. Paris officials branded that "blackmail" and refused.

The newspaper added that Saint-Germain tried to reach Suzuki directly to explain their position, but the player's advisers stopped him from taking calls from the club's officials. The European champions then decided to close the file and walk away.

Villa pounced. As the deal stalled, they moved for the Japanese goalkeeper, matched PSG's financial offer and won the player's approval. The transfer has entered its final stages, with the official announcement expected in the coming hours.