The captain's first challenge: Valverde fights to solve Mourinho's dilemma at Real Madrid

Uruguay's Federico Valverde takes on the Real Madrid captaincy this season. It caps an eventful journey that began when he joined from Peñarol in 2016, working his way up through every age category until reaching the summit at just 28, after being crowned with almost every possible title.

Never has the captain's armband at the Spanish club been a symbol of comfort. It is a reward for a career of dedication, and at the same time a responsibility that weighs more heavily at the Bernabéu than anywhere else in football.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", this assignment conceals a purely sporting challenge for the Uruguayan. Alongside leading the team of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, he must impose himself in a midfield that has now turned into a complex battle.

Mourinho will rely on a double-pivot system in midfield, with three prominent candidates competing for only two positions.

New arrival Bernardo Silva has emerged as indispensable following the collapse of Rodri's move. He is the only option available to Mourinho to orchestrate play as playmaker and outright organiser.

The remaining place leaves Mourinho with a major tactical dilemma, and the battle for it comes down to Tchouaméni and Valverde.

This one carries a special edge. The two clashed last season at Valdebebas, an altercation that led to the Uruguayan being taken to hospital.

They have since put the disagreement behind them, and an atmosphere of reconciliation exists between them. Yet the reality of football forces them to compete for the same position, or to share the running of the midfield together should Bernardo Silva miss out.

Entirely different footballing qualities set the pair apart. Valverde offers a high capacity to cover open spaces and relieve his team-mates thanks to his energy and tireless engine, a quality that can also be exploited on the right wing, though the arrival of Diomande complicates that option.

Tchouaméni, by contrast, appears more suited to Mourinho's tactical ideas, thanks to his defensive solidity, his good handling of the ball, and his task of protecting Bernardo Silva and covering the defensive duties.

Valverde begins the season with a clear advantage. He was among the first squad members to return after the World Cup, took part in all the friendly matches during preparations and delivered good performances, while also acting as spokesman before the media, praising Mourinho and new signings such as Bernardo Silva.

Tchouaméni, on the other hand, enters the start of the season short of full readiness. He was unable to play any friendly match, making him the only player in the first team who missed the friendly preparations.

A packed, long and gruelling schedule offers both players plenty of chances to earn their minutes. The real challenge lies in convincing Mourinho of the right to occupy this position at the heart of the team.

For Valverde, the ideal path to honour the captain's armband remains to earn it inside the green rectangle match after match, without relying on rank to guarantee his place.