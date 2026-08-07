The Athletic: Salah's move to Turkey is completely different from Messi and Ronaldo

The transfer of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to Trabzonspor was not the expected scenario for the career of one of the most prominent players of his generation.

Around eight months ago, his exit from Liverpool looked settled after he spoke of feeling there were people who did not want him to stay at the club.

According to an article by writer James Horncastle in "The Athletic", that early announcement last March handed Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas enough time to negotiate with interested clubs. Yet his destination stayed a mystery until the final days.

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All of this came just one year after Salah had ranked among the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or, having contributed to 61 goals in the season Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions.

His final season told a very different story. A surprising slump saw his goal contributions drop by 45%. He also lost the support he used to enjoy from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, and looked less influential given his exceptional salary.

"A clear paradox"

For James Horncastle, the paradox is obvious. A year ago Salah was in the race for the Ballon d'Or. Now he has moved to Trabzonspor, a step that hardly reflects the status he enjoyed at the summit of European football.

The writer insists this is no slight on the Turkish league or Trabzonspor. On the contrary, if Salah, 34, is still the same player who lit up 2025, then the Turkish club have pulled off a major coup by landing him.

Europe has changed too. Real Madrid, who years ago might have seen Salah as a "galactico", now think differently. Barcelona are building their future around Lamine Yamal, Bayern Munich lean on Michael Olise, Paris Saint-Germain boast a crop of talents such as Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, and Milan have Christian Pulisic.

That is why Salah's transfer differs from the deals of other stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia and Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.

Ronaldo joined to become one of the most prominent sporting faces of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" project. Messi went to Miami as part of a plan to grow football in South Florida before the United States hosts the 2026 World Cup, according to the article.

The Egyptian's switch to Trabzonspor poses a different question. Has Salah's level begun to slide towards the Turkish league, ranked ninth in Europe, rather than the very best?