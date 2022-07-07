WATCH: Ten Hag unimpressed with Manchester United squad as he attempts to implement new philosophy
Erik ten Hag is a man on a mission at Manchester United. The Dutch manager wants a complete overhaul at Old Trafford to get the Old Trafford juggernaut running after a trophy-less 2021-22 campaign.
He knows the task is daunting and his predecessors in David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have had a tough time bringing back the glory days.
Ten Hag has already started his training sessions with the Man Utd squad and is set to fly to Thailand on Friday for pre-season commitments - but the former Ajax manager was unimpressed with his troops during a training session at Carrington.
"Too many mistakes" - complains Erik ten Hag
During a drill, the Red Devils were seen practising one-touch passing with their right foot. However, a few players, including Bruno Fernandes, failed to pass to the right foot.
Assistant coach Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag were screaming instructions to the players to execute the routine correctly.
"On the right foot. Bruno on the right foot!"
At the end of the clip, Ten Hag is clearly unimpressed with the performance of the players and said "Too many mistakes."
It is clear that the Man Utd manager has a lot of work to do with the players. They are set to fly to Thailand on Friday where they will lock horns with fierce rivals Liverpool on July 12.
Man Utd pre-season 2022-23 fixtures and results
Date
Fixture
Kick-off time
Venue
Jul 12
Man Utd vs Liverpool
2pm
Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok
Jul 15
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
11:05am
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jul 19
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace
11:10am
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jul 23
Man Utd vs Aston Villa
10:45am
Optus Stadium, Perth
Jul 30
Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid
1pm
Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo
Jul 31
Man Utd vs Rayo Vallecano
TBC
Old Trafford, Manchester
When does Man Utd's 2022-23 season start?
Manchester United kick off competitive action on August 7, 2022 with a Premier League game against Brighton at Old Trafford.
They will have a full pre-season tour under their belts by then, with around a week to recuperate before the big kick-off. The Red Devils face Brentford in their second league game of the season, with Liverpool visiting Old Trafford the week after that.