Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke: We’ll do our best to qualify from Afcon group stage
Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke says his side will try their best to qualify for the knockout stage at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.
The Taifa Stars will be making a return to the tournament after 39 years and have been paired along with West African giants Senegal, Algeria and Kenya in Group C.
In preparation for the competition, the North Africans tried Egypt for size and held on to their own before Ahmed El Mohamady’ solitary strike condemned them to a 1-0 defeat on Thursday.
“We played to close spaces against Egypt and we succeeded. Our goal is to improve as much as we can and improve our performances,” Amuneke said, per Kingfut.
“Of course we’re playing in a tough group, but we’ll do our best to qualify for the second round.
“I don’t think that Senegal will be weaker without Mane, he’s a big player but they have other great players and are a big candidate to lift the tournament."
Tanzania open their campaign in the tournament against the Terenga Lions on June 23, take on the Harambee Stars four days later before their final group game against the Desert Warriors on July 1.