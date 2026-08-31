Swansea City vs Wrexham Championship preview: Everything you need to know

Swansea City vs Wrexham: Match details

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City and Wrexham will kick-off on 5 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

High-stakes all-Welsh Derby in Swansea

Swansea City return home to host rivals Wrexham at the Swansea.com Stadium for Matchweek 5 of the EFL Championship. Riding high on an undefeated start to their league campaign, the Swans aim to defend their home turf and maintain early momentum at the top end of the table. For Wrexham, an intense road trip to South Wales presents a major test as they look to grab their first league victory of the 2026/27 season.

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The Swans' Matchday 3 surge: Three-goal blitz at Pride Park

Swansea City enter Saturday full of confidence following a commanding 3–0 away victory over Derby County on Matchday 3 (August 29). Joseph Opoku set the tone immediately with a goal in the 2nd minute, followed by an Eom Ji-sung strike right before halftime. Ronald capped off the performance in stoppage time to complete the rout. The result builds on their opening-day 2–1 win against Stoke City and a goalless draw with Sheffield United, putting Swansea on 7 points from three league fixtures.Comprehensive match preview of Swansea City vs Wrexham in the EFL Championship. We break down Matchday 3 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Saturday night Welsh derby at the Swansea.com Stadium.

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The Red Dragons' Matchday 3 frustration: Late heartbreak against Birmingham

Wrexham travel south seeking redemption after suffering a 2–1 defeat at home to Birmingham City on Matchday 3 (August 28). Callum Doyle found the back of the net in the 54th minute to bring Wrexham back into the match, but a second-half double from Birmingham's Phil Neumann proved decisive. Having recorded back-to-back 1–1 draws against Cardiff City and Watford to start the campaign, Wrexham sit on two points and are searching for defensive sharpness to stop Swansea's fluid front line.

Derby pride and vital early points

Derby fixtures between Welsh rivals always bring intense physical battles and rapid transitions on the pitch. Swansea's attacking triumvirate of Opoku, Eom, and Ronald will test Wrexham's backline with central overloads, while Wrexham will lean on the target play of Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead to spark counter-attacks. With local bragging rights and league positions on the line, Saturday's clash promises high drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wrexham are managed by Phil Parkinson. Similarly, no confirmed injury or suspension details are available for the visitors, and no probable lineup has been provided. Check back for the latest team news as the fixture approaches.

Form

Swansea City have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Championship win away at Derby County on August 29, following a goalless draw with Sheffield United on August 22. Swansea also beat Stoke City 2-1 on the road on August 15. Their only defeat in the run came against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across the five matches, Swansea have scored six goals and conceded two.

Wrexham have lost three, drawn one, and won none of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship defeat at home to Birmingham City on August 28. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Watford on August 22 and 1-1 with Cardiff City on August 17. Wrexham have conceded in each of their last four matches and are yet to win a competitive fixture this season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 13, 2026, when Wrexham beat Swansea City 2-0 in a Championship fixture. Before that, Swansea won 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture on December 19, 2025. Across the two most recent competitive meetings, each side holds one win. The sides have also met in the lower divisions, with earlier encounters in League Two and League One spread across the early 2000s.