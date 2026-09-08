Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Sunderland vs Arsenal: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Sunderland and Arsenal will kick-off on 12 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Saturday night Premier League action in the North East

Sunderland return home to host title contenders Arsenal at the Stadium of Light for Matchweek 4 of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. Coming off a hard-fought away draw, the Black Cats aim to test their home strength against one of the league's form sides. For Arsenal, fresh off a midweek Champions League trip and holding a 100% domestic record, taking all three points away from home is critical to maintaining their momentum at the top of the table.

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The Black Cats' Matchday 3 resilience: Le Fée penalty rescues point at Brentford

Sunderland enter Saturday following a solid 1–1 draw away to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Matchday 3 (September 5). After conceding to Vitaly Janelt in the 56th minute, Sunderland fought back into the contest and earned an 81st-minute penalty, which midfielder Enzo Le Fée converted composedly. The result builds on their 1–0 home victory over Fulham on Matchday 2, giving Régis Le Bris' side four points from their opening three Premier League fixtures.

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The Gunners' Matchday 3 triumph: Havertz & Ødegaard lead Derby comeback

Arsenal travel to Tyne and Wear full of confidence after securing a dramatic 2–1 home victory over London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Matchday 3 (September 6). Despite conceding an early goal to Morgan Rogers in the second minute, Mikel Arteta's side responded forcefully. Kai Havertz levelled in the 24th minute before captain Martin Ødegaard struck early in the second half to keep Arsenal perfect with nine points from three matches.

Stadium of Light atakes: Home low-block vs title contenders

Historically, visits to the Stadium of Light present a physical challenge for traveling sides. Sunderland's defensive setup anchored by Kevin Danso and Granit Xhaka will aim to disrupt Arsenal's central build-up play. Meanwhile, Arsenal will rely on the creative movement of Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka to break through. With key league positions at stake early in the campaign, Saturday's clash promises intense battle from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Regis Le Bris has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns heading into the fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by Sunderland at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber and William Saliba through injury. Mikel Arteta has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Sunderland head into the match with a record of three wins and one defeat from their last five competitive outings, with one additional friendly win included in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Fulham on August 30, and they also beat Rennes 2-1 in a pre-season friendly. The defeat came against Ipswich Town, who won 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on August 22.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding just one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on August 31. They also defeated Coventry City 3-0 in their season opener and beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield. That run of form includes back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on February 7, 2026, when Arsenal beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one defeat, and have scored 14 goals to Sunderland's four.