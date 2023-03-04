Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will want to reclaim their position at the top of the table with a win against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Bayern have bounced back after a period of inconsistent form to take home five wins in their last six games in all competitions, which includes a 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League.
A win against Stuttgart will help them equal current league leaders Borussia Dortmund in points and number of games played.
Stuttgart are fighting a battle to stay in the top division, having only managed 19 points from 22 league games so far. They have just one win out of their last eight Bundesliga fixtures and will find taking on Bayern an extremely difficult challenge.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Date:
March 4, 2023
Kick-off:
12:30pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT / 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Where to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
Sky Sports Football will broadcast this Bundesliga game in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, Bayern Munich's match can be watched live on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Stuttgart team news and squad
Stuttgart will miss last week's goalscorer Borna Sosa, who is suspended for the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Serhou Guirassy, Florian Muller and Pascal Stenzel are also unlikely to feature due to injuries.
Stuttgart predicted XI: Bredlow; Anton, Mavropanos, Zagadou, Ito; Endo, Karazor, Haraguchi; Dias, Mvumpa, Fuhrich
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bredlow, Schock, Glaus
Defenders
Anton, Vagnoman, Mavropanos, Ito, Zagadou, Hoppe, Aidonis, Reichardt
Midfielders
Milot, Endo, Couilbaly, Fuhrich, Karazor, Haraguchi, Eglof, Nartey, Dias, Ulrich
Forwards
Jose Pere, Tomas, Mvumpa, Kastanaras, Pleiffer, Kuol
Bayern Munich team news and squad
Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui will miss be absent, although Bayern have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their league game against Stuttgart. Sadio Mane returned to the squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines in their last game and is expected to get minutes again.
Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk
Defenders
De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Blind, Cancelo, Pavard, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic
Midfielders
Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Sane, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Mane