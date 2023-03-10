Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Stoke against Blackburn in the Championship on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Blackburn Rovers will look to climb third - at least temporarily - when they take on Stoke City in Friday's Championship encounter at the bet365 Stadium.

Currently fourth on the table, Rovers will at least be looking to consolidate a place in the play-offs.

Blackburn are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league and come into the match on the back of a 1-0 home win against Sheffield United.

Stoke are 16th after beating Sunderland 5-1 in their last league outing, and will be looking to register back-to-back league wins for the first time since October 2022.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time

Game: Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Date: March 10, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Mar 11) Venue: Bet365 Stadium, Staffordshire

How to watch Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Football will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Stoke City team news & squad

Matija Sarkic is ruled out for the rest of the season, with Ben Pearson and Ben Wilmot doubtful after sustaining knocks in the Sunderland win.

If passed fit, Pearson could even start, while Wilmot may need time to heal his ankle. Jack Bonham should take the goalkeeping responsibilities, with Jordan Thompson and Morgan Fox on standby if required in midfield and defence respectively.

Stoke City possible XI: Bonham; Hoever, Jagielka, Fox, Sterling; Pearson, Laurent; Brown, Smallbone, Campbell; Gayle

Position Players Goalkeepers Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu Defenders Tuanzebe, Wilmot, Taylor, Jagielka, Tymon, Fox, Hoever, Edwards, Sterling Midfielders Baker, Pearson, Smallbone, Laurent, Thompson, Clucas, Celina, Powell Forwards Brown, Campbell, Gayle

Blackburn Rovers team news & squad

Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala remain sidelined with injuries, and a similar XI to the one that beat Sheffield United last weekend can be expected.

That means Tyler Morton and Ben Brereton Diaz will have to feel contended starting on the bench again.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Buckley; Thomas, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher