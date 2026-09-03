Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoArsenal
Book SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

Assisted by

How to get SSC Napoli vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
SSC Napoli
Arsenal

SSC Napoli take on Arsenal in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

European nights under the lights in Naples offer an atmosphere like no other, and you could be at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to watch SSC Napoli take on English Premier League contenders Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

The Napoli faithful will transform the stadium into a cauldron of noise when they host Mikel Arteta's Gunners on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Napoli vs Arsenal tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava ticketsBuy now

When is SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

Napoli vs Arsenal kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, with the fixture part of the 2026/27 Champions League group stage.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to VIP hospitality experiences, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to intense local demand and strict UEFA safety regulations, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • Napoli Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain a priority booking window to secure their regular seats for all European home fixtures.
  • Fidelity Card Holders (Fan Stadium Card): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to official Napoli Fidelity Card (SSCN Fan Stadium Card) holders during an exclusive presale window.
  • General Public Sale: If seats remain available following the member presales, ticket access opens to the general public. However, high-profile Champions League matches against Premier League teams almost always sell out before reaching open sale.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava ticketsBuy now

How much do Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: SSC Napoli frequently offers discounted ticket rates for Youth (Under-14s) in specific stadium sectors.
  • Match Categorization: Marquee European encounters against top-tier opponents like Arsenal fall into premium pricing categories, commanding higher face-value rates than standard Serie A fixtures.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Tribuna Posillipo and Tribuna Nisida) offer prime central viewing at higher price points, while central stands (Distinti) and goal-end stands (Curva A and Curva B) provide more budget-friendly entry options.
  • Fan Identification & ID Regulations: All match tickets in Italy are strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full name). Fans must present matching physical photo ID (passport or national ID) at the stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, visiting Arsenal supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Arsenal season ticket holders who qualify through the club's official European away loyalty points system. Away section allocations are strictly regulated by local authorities and virtually never reach open public sale.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava ticketsBuy now

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, though two of those results came in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Como in Serie A, which followed a 2-0 away win at Genoa. In their five matches combined, they scored 12 goals and conceded seven, with a 6-2 friendly win over Aris Thessaloniki representing their highest-scoring performance of the run.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a different story. Arteta's side have won all five, including competitive victories over Aston Villa, Coventry City, and Manchester City. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded just one, keeping a clean sheet in three of the five outings.

NAP

NAP - Form

OSA
W2-1
CEL
D1-1
ARI
W6-2
GEN
W0-2
COM
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

BVB
W2-3
COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in April 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 in Naples before sealing the tie with a 2-0 victory at home. Across the last five recorded meetings, Arsenal have won three, with Napoli winning one and one match ending in a draw. The sides also met twice in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage, with both teams winning their home fixture 2-0.

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawArsenal
1
1
3
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Standings

In the Champions League table, both Napoli and Arsenal are currently level at the top, each occupying first position as the competition gets underway.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google