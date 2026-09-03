How to get SSC Napoli vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights under the lights in Naples offer an atmosphere like no other, and you could be at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to watch SSC Napoli take on English Premier League contenders Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

The Napoli faithful will transform the stadium into a cauldron of noise when they host Mikel Arteta's Gunners on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Napoli vs Arsenal tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

Napoli vs Arsenal kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, with the fixture part of the 2026/27 Champions League group stage.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to VIP hospitality experiences, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to intense local demand and strict UEFA safety regulations, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Napoli Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain a priority booking window to secure their regular seats for all European home fixtures.

Fidelity Card Holders (Fan Stadium Card): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to official Napoli Fidelity Card ( SSCN Fan Stadium Card ) holders during an exclusive presale window.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following the member presales, ticket access opens to the general public. However, high-profile Champions League matches against Premier League teams almost always sell out before reaching open sale.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

Age & Concession Tiers: SSC Napoli frequently offers discounted ticket rates for Youth (Under-14s) in specific stadium sectors.

Match Categorization: Marquee European encounters against top-tier opponents like Arsenal fall into premium pricing categories, commanding higher face-value rates than standard Serie A fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Posillipo and Tribuna Nisida ) offer prime central viewing at higher price points, while central stands ( Distinti ) and goal-end stands ( Curva A and Curva B ) provide more budget-friendly entry options.

Fan Identification & ID Regulations: All match tickets in Italy are strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full name). Fans must present matching physical photo ID (passport or national ID) at the stadium turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, visiting Arsenal supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Settore Ospiti).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Arsenal season ticket holders who qualify through the club's official European away loyalty points system. Away section allocations are strictly regulated by local authorities and virtually never reach open public sale.

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Form

Napoli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches, though two of those results came in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Como in Serie A, which followed a 2-0 away win at Genoa. In their five matches combined, they scored 12 goals and conceded seven, with a 6-2 friendly win over Aris Thessaloniki representing their highest-scoring performance of the run.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a different story. Arteta's side have won all five, including competitive victories over Aston Villa, Coventry City, and Manchester City. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League. Across those five games, they scored 10 goals and conceded just one, keeping a clean sheet in three of the five outings.

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in April 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 in Naples before sealing the tie with a 2-0 victory at home. Across the last five recorded meetings, Arsenal have won three, with Napoli winning one and one match ending in a draw. The sides also met twice in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage, with both teams winning their home fixture 2-0.

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Standings

In the Champions League table, both Napoli and Arsenal are currently level at the top, each occupying first position as the competition gets underway.