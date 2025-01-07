How to watch today's Sporting vs Porto Portugues League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Portuguese League Cup match between Sporting and Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting and Porto will battle for a spot in the Portuguese League Cup final when they clash at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa on Tuesday.

The last two times the two sides faced each other in cup competitions, Porto clinched the 2024 Portuguese Super Cup with a 4-3 win after extra time and defeated Sporting in the 2024 Taca de Portugal final 2-1 after extra time.

How to watch Sporting vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) NA Argentina DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina Chile DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Chile Colombia DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Colombia Norway VG+ Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV+ Russia Telekanal Futbol Ukraine MEGOGO Football 1 Uruguay DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay Venezuela DGO, directvsports.com, inter, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

The Portuguese League Cup match between Sporting and Porto will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and in the United States (U.S.).

DirecTV Stream will show the game across various South American regions, while fans in Portugal can catch the live action on Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC and Sport TV+.

Sporting vs Porto kick-off time

The Portuguese League Cup match between Sporting and Porto will be played at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leiria, Portugal.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sporting team news

Viktor Gyokeres should be the focal point in attack, alongside Francisco Trincao.

The hosts will be without Pedro Goncalves, Daniel Braganca and Nuno Santos on account of their respective setbacks, while Goncalo Inacio also remains a doubt having missed the last six matches with a muscle problem.

Porto team news

As for Porto, the defensive duo of Wendell and Marcano are ruled out with muscle and ACL injuries respectively, while midfielder Marko Grujic remains sidelined due to a muscle problem.

Spanish forward Samu Aghehowa will be supported by Nico Gonzalez and Rodrigo Mora through the middle.

