How to get Sporting CP vs Arsenal tickets: Champions League quarter-final prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Sporting CP hosts Arsenal at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Tuesday, April 7.

Sporting CP currently sits 1st in the Primeira Liga, while Arsenal is 1st in the Premier League, enjoying their most dominant domestic campaign in over two decades.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sporting CP vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Sporting CP vs Arsenal Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Jose Alvalade

How to buy Sporting CP vs Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself.

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Champions League tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for a way to secure last-minute seats.

How much do Sporting CP vs Arsenal Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Real Madrid or Arsenal would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Limassol, watching Pafos.

Clubs will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Sporting CP vs Arsenal?

Sporting CP reached this stage following a sensational comeback in the Round of 16. After a staggering 3-0 loss away to FK Bodø/Glimt on March 11, they produced a masterclass at home on March 17, winning 5-0 at the Alvalade to advance.

Their domestic form remains imperious, highlighted by a vital 1-0 win over rivals FC Porto on March 3/

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been consistent. They booked their quarter-final ticket by dispatching Bayer Leverkusen, following a 1-1 draw in Germany (March 11) with a commanding 2-0 win at the Emirates on March 17.

With Bukayo Saka in world-class form and Martin Ødegaard pulling the strings in midfield, the Gunners look like genuine contenders for the trophy.

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