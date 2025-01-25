How to watch today's Southampton vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will be pushing for a Premier League top-four spot when they welcome basement side Southampton to St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

The Magpies can leapfrog Manchester City and Chelsea to climb fourth on the standings table, at least temporarily, whereas the hosts eye only their second league win this season and the first of the calendar year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Southampton vs Newcastle United kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

The treatment room houses the likes of Ross Stewart, Jack Stephens, and Gavin Bazunu, while Aaron Ramsdale is a doubt due to a knock the goalkeeper sustained during training.

In case Ramsdale is not passed fit to take to the pitch, Alex McCarthy will deputise in goal.

Newcastle United team news

Tyler Dibling and Kamaldeen Sulemana are ruled out with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Martin Dubravka would continue to cover up for Nick Pope in goal as the latter is dealing with a knee issue.

Besides, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes are also sidelined through injuries.

