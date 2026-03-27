How to buy South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a historic qualifying campaign that saw them top Group C ahead of continental giants like Nigeria, South Africa has secured its spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

This marks their first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010, and the Yellow Nation is ready to bring the spirit of the vuvuzela to the Americas.

Can Hugo Broos’ men replicate the magic of 1996 or the grit of 2010? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

South Africa fans should take note: Bafana Bafana have been drawn into Group A, meaning they will be involved in the tournament's highly anticipated opening day.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is South Africa's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

South Africa Preparation Schedule

Date Fixture (K.O local time) Venue Tickets Friday, March 27 South Africa vs Panama (7:30 PM) Moses Mabhida Stadium (Durban) Tickets Tuesday, March 31, 2026 South Africa vs Panama (8:00 PM) DHL Stadium (Cape Town) Tickets

South Africa World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date Fixture (K.O local time) Venue Tickets Thursday, June 11 Mexico vs South Africa (7pm) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thursday, June 18 UEFA Playoff D* vs South Africa (4pm) Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 South Africa vs South Korea (9pm) Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) Tickets

*UEFA Playoff D includes Czech Republic, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia.

The journey starts at the legendary Estadio Azteca, the first stadium to host three World Cup openers. South Africa will look to repeat the magic of 2010 when Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic goal stunned the world. This time, they face the hosts Mexico in front of 80,000 screaming fans, an experience of a lifetime for any traveling supporter.

From there, the squad travels north to Atlanta for a crucial clash against a European opponent before finishing the group stage in Monterrey. Facing South Korea will be a tactical test, but if Bafana Bafana can secure points in their first two games, the atmosphere in Guadalupe will be electric as they chase a spot in the Round of 32.

What to expect from South Africa in the World Cup 2026?

Under the stewardship of Hugo Broos, who led the team to a Bronze medal in the recent AFCON, South Africa has found a renewed identity.

The spine of the team is built on domestic excellence, with Mamelodi Sundowns stars like Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena bringing continental experience.

Williams, who made history with four penalty saves in a single shootout, will be vital in the high-pressure environment of a World Cup. Offensively, the flair of Oswin Appollis and the clinical nature of Lyle Foster give South Africa the tools to hurt any defense on the counter-attack.

After qualifying with a dominant 3-0 win over Rwanda, confidence in the camp is at an all-time high.

How to buy South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets via the FIFA website and verified secondary marketplaces.

Random Selection Draw

With the final group matches known, the next major phase of official ticket sales will run through the Random Selection Draw.

Fans apply for specific matches, and success is determined by a lottery. Successful applicants are usually notified within a month of the window closing.

Secondary Marketplaces

For high-demand matches like the opener at the Azteca, official allocations sell out instantly. Fans often turn to trusted secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

These platforms offer a safe way to buy tickets from other fans at fluctuating prices based on demand.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website if you're buying off of secondry retailers.

South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Prices are divided into categories based on seat location. Category 1 offers the best views in the lower tiers, while Category 4 is the most affordable tier for local and international fans.

Stage Ticket Price Range (USD) Group Stage (Non-Host) $60 - $620 Group Stage (Host/Opener) $75 - $2,355 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $8,680

How to get South Africa World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for South Africa matches featuring premium tickets, gourmet food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations (USA, Mexico, and Canada).

For Bafana Bafana fans looking to travel in style, packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (Perfect for South Africa’s clashes in Atlanta or Monterrey).

Knockout Rounds: Round of 32 / Round of 16 / Bronze Final: Any 1 match.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See South Africa in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location, as they travel between Mexico and the United States.

Includes: All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match.

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice (e.g., Estadio Azteca or Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Includes: 4-9 matches, depending on the chosen venue.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

World Cup 2026 Venues