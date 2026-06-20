South Africa vs Republic of Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

South Africa vs the Republic of Korea will kick off on 25 Jun 2026 at 21:00 EST.

Match context and opening day insights

South Africa's campaign started in disastrous fashion with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, which also saw them see two men sent off. They improved on matchday 2 with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, dropping Lyle Foster from their starting XI. Oswin Appollis starred against the Czechs and should keep his place, but midfield metronome Teboho Mokoena is suspended after an accumulation of bookings. That's a blow for manager Hugo Broos. The equation for Bafana is simple: beat South Korea on Thursday, 25 June and qualify for the round of 32. Lose or draw, and their World Cup journey for 2026 will be over.

South Korea heads into that clash knowing they need at least a draw to guarantee qualification to the next round after a 1-0 defeat to Mexico. We should have a cracking game in store.

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South Africa's key players and coach

Everything goes through Mamelodi Sundowns midfield metronome Teboho Mokoena. His absence against South Korea will be felt, so manager Hugo Broos will likely recall Yaya Sithole after he sat out his own suspension against the Czechs.

USA-based defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is still only 20 but is already being earmarked as a future Bafana skipper. Burnley striker Lyle Foster will lead the line with his relentless pressing, channel-running and smart link-up play, although he was dropped for the 1-1 draw against the Czechs in favour of the industrious work of Oswin Appollis. There's been a huge clamour for 21-year-old Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng to start for his country, but it remains to be seen if the risk-averse Broos will do that.

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Likely Bafana XI

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Adams, Sithole; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis.

South Korea's key players and coach

South Korea's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is headlined by generational icon Son Heung-min, Bayern Munich star Kim Min-jae, and PSG playmaker Lee Kang-in. Coached by Hong Myung-bo, the Taeguk Warriors rely heavily on this core of Europe-based talent to balance defensive solidity with attacking pace.

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Likely South Korea XI

Kim; Lee, Kim Lee; Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; Lee, Lee; Son.

South Africa's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele (both Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela).

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng (all Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol).

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South Korea's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk).

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan (Daejeon), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), Kim Tae-hyon (Kashima Antlers), Park Jin-seob (Zhejiang), Seol Young-woo (Red Star Belgrade), Jens Castrop (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lee Ki-hyuk (Gangwon), Lee Tae-seok (Austria Wien), Lee Han-beom (Midtjylland), Cho Wi-je (Jeonbuk).

Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk), Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic), Eom Ji-sung (Swansea), Lee Kang-in (Paris St-Germain), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves).

Forwards: Son Heung-min (LAFC), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Besitkas), Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland).

Team news & squads

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has not confirmed a probable lineup for this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently listed for Bafana Bafana. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

South Korea manager Myung-Bo Hong also has no confirmed injury concerns or suspensions at this stage, and no probable lineup has been announced. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Africa have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener on June 11. They also drew 0-0 with Nicaragua in a May friendly and shared a 1-1 draw with Panama in March. Their sole win in this run came against Jamaica, when they triumphed 1-0 on June 6. South Africa scored two goals and conceded three across their last five outings.

South Korea arrive in sharper form, winning three of their last five. Their most recent match was the 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia on June 12, and they also beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 on May 31. Their two defeats in this period — a 1-0 loss to Austria and a 4-0 reverse against Ivory Coast — both came in March friendlies. The Taegeuk Warriors scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between South Africa and South Korea is available in the current dataset. This article will be updated with historical meeting information when it becomes available.

Standings

In Group A, South Korea currently sit second while South Africa are fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.