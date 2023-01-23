Skriniar's agent confirms he will not renew Inter contract amid talks with PSG and 'other clubs outside of Italy'

- Skriniar won't sign new deal
- In talks with PSG
- Also negotiating with other clubs
WHAT HAPPENED? Skriniar's future is the subject of speculation with Paris Saint-Germain keen on bringing the defender to the Parc des Princes in a €20 million deal. The centre-back's agent, Roberto Sistici, has offered an update on his future and confirmed a contract renewal has been turned down.
WHAT THEY SAID: "The truth is that the decision to put Milan Skriniar on the transfer market was taken by Inter over the summer, not by the player,” he told Telenord. "It was a decision from the club that led to negotiations between Inter and PSG, which obviously we were informed of. At a certain stage, the negotiations were interrupted and the player accepted without problems, respecting his contract as a true professional.
“In the autumn, we replied to all the requests made by the club, and after a series of preliminary meetings, we presented our economic request. After that, in November 2022, Inter presented their proposal. Circa a month later, before Christmas, I told Inter our decision not to accept that proposal."
AND WHAT'S MORE: Sistici was then asked if he was in talks with PSG and added: "Yes, but also with other clubs outside of Italy.”
Skriniar's agent also rejected any chance of a new deal with Inter being agreed: “At the moment no, that is not a possibility. Anyone who knows Milan will realise his professionalism and fairness, he will always honour the jersey of the club he is registered with, especially a club that gave him so much."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Skriniar is free to negotiate with other clubs now but it remains to be seen if he will leave the Nerazzurri in January or simply walk away as a free agent at the end of the campaign when his contract at the club expires.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? The defender may even have played his last game for Inter. The defender was sent off against Empoli on Monday night and will now have to serve a suspension.