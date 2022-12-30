Simeone hints Joao Felix's days at Atletico Madrid are numbered amid transfer speculation

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has offered an update on Joao Felix's future amid speculation he will leave the club in January.

Felix scores on Atletico return

Club willing to sell

Simeone hints exit is close

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix is facing an uncertain future at Atletico but was back in the goals on Thursday, as the Rojiblancos returned to La Liga action with a 2-0 win over bottom side Elche at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Simeone spoke about Felix after the match and didn't sound entirely convinced that the forward would be at the club for much longer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "While he’s here, I’ll try to get the best out of Joao Felix for the club," he told reporters. "Then we will see what’s gonna happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin has already admitted the club will look into selling Felix if offers arrive for the Portugal international. Chelsea are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing the forward on loan with an option or obligation to buy at a later date.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The Portuguese's goal against Elche was just his fourth of the season in La Liga so far in 2022-23. Atletico return to action in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday against Oviedo.