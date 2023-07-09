Free agent Sergio Ramos is training alone as his search for a new club continues amid interest from Inter Miami and Saudi clubs.

Free agent Ramos training alone

Linked with a move to Inter Miami and Al-Ahli

Could reunite with Messi in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning Spaniard became a free agent at the end of June once his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. He is now in search of a new club but in the meantime, he is keeping himself fit by toiling hard in his solo training sessions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 37-year-old defender is linked with a move to Inter Miami that could see him reunite with former PSG colleague Lionel Messi. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are also keen on signing him in the summer and are ready to pay him $20m-a-year.

WHAT NEXT? Other than offers from USA and Saudi Arabia, he was also linked with a move to his boyhood club Sevilla but the club president recently clarified that they have no intentions of bringing Ramos back to La Liga.