Sergio Ramos denies he made shocking 'f*ck the wh*re' comment about PSG during Champions League defeat

Sergio Ramos denied criticising Paris Saint-Germain on the field as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain crumbled on Europe's biggest stage once again as Bayern Munich beat them to book their spot in the Champions League quarter-final. And as cameras zoomed in on a dejected Sergio Ramos on the night as reality began to sink in, they caught him speaking to himself under his breath. While that was initially reported as him insulting PSG - his own club - in a crude manner, he has since spoken out in defence of himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ramos dismissed the reports in a statement on Twitter: "I don't usually dwell on this subject, but I don't want to accept something that didn't happen. At no time do I say Paris, I make a sound of disappointment “pssss” or “pfff” in the context of an expression (crude, admittedly) that we are used to saying in football. Let's not invent, let's not look for something where there is nothing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish defender was accused by media outlets of saying "F*ck the wh*re that gave birth to Paris. Motherf*cker” in response to PSG being knocked out of the Champions League, without ever really having a hold of the game at the Allianz Arena.

They lost 2-0 on the evening and 3-0 on aggregate, which prompted an honest assessment from Ramos himself after the match, conceding that they were not at the level required.

WHAT NEXT? Les Parisiens must bounce back this weekend away to Brest in order to keep their push for another Ligue 1 title alive.