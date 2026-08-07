Things have gone quiet around Leon Goretzka. In recent days, even the transfer rumours involving the Germany international have dried up. The debate over his role in Germany's World Cup disaster faded some time ago too. Goretzka was last seen a good week ago, when he returned his company car at Bayern Munich.

As for the rest, at the end of July it was said that his former Munich coach Hansi Flick and Barcelona had vague interest in the midfielder as a replacement for the injured Frenkie de Jong. But Barca sporting director Deco is ultimately said to have blocked the move.

Weeks on from his departure from Munich, the 31-year-old still does not appear to have a new club in sight. At first, it seemed all doors would be open to Goretzka. Big-name clubs such as Barca, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli and Atlético Madrid were linked with the 73-cap international. As recently as May, Goretzka spoke calmly of a "privileged situation", saying he wanted to be "100 per cent up for" a new project.

Leon Goretzka is said to be making demands that are too high for interested clubs

That situation no longer looks quite so privileged. Throughout the speculation, excessive demands from the player's camp have repeatedly been cited as the problem. The free agent is reportedly looking for an annual net salary of seven million euros as well as a signing bonus of around ten million euros. At Bayern, Goretzka is said to have most recently earned 13 million euros gross.

Back on 30 June, the Bochum-born player's contract expired after eight years at the record champions, during which he won 15 titles, including the treble in 2020. Goretzka had wanted to put himself back in the shop window at the World Cup, but that went badly wrong.

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Leon Goretzka's dubious role in Germany's World Cup disaster: former "model professional"?

Back in March, former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann had still promised him a leadership role in the DFB team, but Goretzka made only three meagre substitute appearances at the tournament in North America. The sudden demotion is said not to have gone down well with him at all. Sport Bild reported, citing sources close to the team, that the 31-year-old withdrew and was often in a bad mood. It was also said the experienced professional waved away the decisive penalty shootout in the round of 32 against Paraguay in frustration.

At Bayern Munich, though, Goretzka was always considered a model professional. Even in his final season in Munich, he accepted his role as a back-up behind Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic. "Leon was always an important player at Bayern and kept showing what it means to be an absolute professional and to fight," coach Vincent Kompany emphasised at his departure in May.

Those qualities still have not brought him a new club. Before the World Cup, though, Goretzka had been confident. He said he wanted to "play really competitive football abroad again". He therefore turned down an offer from Chicago Fire in MLS. Instead, he said, "I'll find something good, I think."

The search goes on.