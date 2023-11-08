Saudi interest reignited! Al-Ahli & Al-Ittihad both attempting to lure Real Madrid legend Luka Modric to the Middle East

Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Real Madrid legend Luka Modric in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? Two Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad reportedly want to sign Real Madrid midfield star Modric during the January transfer window, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The clubs are expected to first approach the player with an offer and get a green light from him before formally contacting his club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the arrival of Jude Bellingham at Los Blancos this summer, the veteran midfielder saw his game time getting reduced at the club which has left him frustrated. While he has appeared in 13 matches across all competitions this season, he managed to clock just 601 minutes on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? Other than being linked to Saudi Arabian clubs, the Croatian has also been tipped to join MLS side Inter Miami where he could play alongside Lionel Messi. Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez, on the other hand, had earlier clarified that they are yet to receive any official bid for their star player and it is unlikely that he would move in January.