Real Madrid dismiss possibility of veteran Luka Modric departing club in January transfer window amid Saudi interest

Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez has spoken out about the intense Saudi interest in the team's star player Luka Modric.

Modric unhappy at Madrid

Saudi clubs interested in Croatian

Madrid CEO denies links with Saudi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian superstar has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital with multiple Saudi Pro League clubs interested as well as MLS side, Inter Miami. Sanchez, however, has confirmed that the five-time Champions League winner will not depart the club in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are no official negotiations on the part of Saudi League officials to include Luca during next January, and we have no idea about his departure from the team at the present time." he told Arriyadiyah [Goal Arabic].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the club is certain that their star midfielder will not leave this winter, Modric has made it very clear that he is unhappy with the playing time he has received under Carlo Ancelotti this season. It is very likely that the player may leave the club at the end of the season.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Modric and Real Madrid will be in action next when they take on SC Braga on Tuesday, October 24 in the Champions League.