Saka, Pepe provide rare consolation on dark day for Arsenal

The Gunners’ troubled week got even worse with a 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday

Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe provided rare encouragement for Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on a day when his Gunners side were defeated 2-1 by struggling & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

It was already shaping up to be a difficult week for the Londoners following their midweek thumping by a rampant side, a game which also saw injuries to Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari.

That contest also included a miserable 41-minute cameo by David Luiz, who contributed an error leading to a goal and then brought down Riyad Mahrez in the box, giving away a penalty and seeing a red card.

Already, the Premier League return was only 49 minutes old and the early promise of Arteta’s reign was in danger of being undermined.

On Saturday, things went from bad to worse, as the Gunners collapsed against Brighton, who came from behind to win 2-1.

An injury to Bernd Leno will also give Arteta cause for concern, as will the nature of the Londoners’ collapse, as they conceded twice in the final 15 minutes following Pepe’s opener, including a 94th-minute winner by Neal Maupay.

The fact that it had been Maupay who had caused Leno’s earlier injury—via a collision with the stopper—only added salt to the wounds.

Again, Arsenal’s defenders—with the possible exception of Shkodran Mustafi—were found wanting, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s efforts in front of goal proved wasteful.

Aubameyang took seven shots during the match—three of which were on target—but failed to net with any of his attempts; for context, that’s the most strikes he’s taken in a single game without scoring.

However, while there is much for Arteta to work on—with Franco-Moroccan midfielder Matteo Guendouzi another area of concern—he will be encouraged by the work of widemen Pepe and Saka.

For the latter, the return to action of left-backs Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac has not limited his game time as first feared.

While Saka had been deputising at full-back during the pair’s absence due to injury earlier in the campaign, he’s simply been shunted forward upon their return.

Tierney started at full-back against City, with Kolasinac stepping in against Brighton, but Saka has retained his spot on the right in midweek, and on the left against the Seagulls.

He was one of Arsenal’s brightest lights, hitting the woodwork early on and also providing the assist for Pepe’s opener.

Credit will go to the Ivorian, of course, for the innovation and execution of his goal, but Saka was arguably the most impressive of Arsenal’s midfield three, impressing with his awareness, endeavour and movement in a more central role.

His assist was his eleventh of the season—four of which have come in the top flight—and he’s set up three more goals than any other Arsenal player.

It’s an eye-catching statistic, which truly underpins the impact the Nigerian wonderkid has had in his maiden Premiership season.

Similarly encouraging, of course, was Pepe, who appeared on course to be Arsenal’s match-winner before Lewis Dunk’s bundled equaliser on 75 minutes.

The Ivorian wideman has struggled to repay his £72 million transfer fee since arriving from LOSC , with Arsenal fans only witnessing his outrageous talent in glimpses.

Here is a player, however, who had a direct hand in a whopping 33 goals in last season—a remarkable return—and he’s clearly enjoying life more under Arteta than under former manager Unai Emery.

Pepe’s goal against Brighton was his fifth of the season and, notably, his first away from London out of the seven he’s scored in all competitions for the Gunners.

He’s someone who had appeared well placed to benefit from the delay in competition—a chance to settle better in and enjoy more focused coaching with Arteta—and the more clinical, sanitised atmosphere of empty stadiums may also help a player of whom much is expected.

Another bad day for Arsenal, but at least Saka and Pepe give Arteta cause for encouragement.