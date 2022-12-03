Argentina vs Australia
WATCH: Ryan howler gifts Julian Alvarez goal for Argentina against Australia at World Cup 2022
Gill Clark
20:27 GMT 03/12/2022
- Argentina 1-0 up
- Ryan makes poor error
- Julian Alvarez doubles lead
WHAT HAPPENED? Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan was guilty of a poor error against Argentina in the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday. The stopper took a heavy touch from a back pass which allowed Alvarez to nick possession and fire the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0 to Argentina.
That is a howler from Matt Ryan 🙈— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022
It's an absolute gift for Julian Alvarez who pounces on the Australia keeper's error to double Argentina's lead 😬#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RAt1BYVEPt
The pressure from Argentina was too much for Australia 😳 pic.twitter.com/t73XO5fopL— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022
