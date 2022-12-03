News Matches
WATCH: Ryan howler gifts Julian Alvarez goal for Argentina against Australia at World Cup 2022

Gill Clark
20:27 GMT 03/12/2022
Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan was guilty of a poor mistake which allowed Julian Alvarez to make it 2-0 to Argentina in the last 16.
  • Argentina 1-0 up
  • Ryan makes poor error
  • Julian Alvarez doubles lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan was guilty of a poor error against Argentina in the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday. The stopper took a heavy touch from a back pass which allowed Alvarez to nick possession and fire the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0 to Argentina.

