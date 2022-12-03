WATCH: Ryan howler gifts Julian Alvarez goal for Argentina against Australia at World Cup 2022

Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan was guilty of a poor mistake which allowed Julian Alvarez to make it 2-0 to Argentina in the last 16.

Argentina 1-0 up

Ryan makes poor error

Julian Alvarez doubles lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan was guilty of a poor error against Argentina in the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday. The stopper took a heavy touch from a back pass which allowed Alvarez to nick possession and fire the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0 to Argentina.

That is a howler from Matt Ryan 🙈



It's an absolute gift for Julian Alvarez who pounces on the Australia keeper's error to double Argentina's lead 😬#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RAt1BYVEPt — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022

The pressure from Argentina was too much for Australia 😳 pic.twitter.com/t73XO5fopL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

More to follow...