Fenerbahce denied trying to sign the striker. "The news published in the press today that our club are interested in Ermedin Demirovic, who plays for Stuttgart, is completely unfounded," the statement on Saturday morning said. They were making "no transfer attempts regarding the player in question."

In Germany, Sky reported that Fenerbahce had set their sights on Demirovic. According to the report, the future of the Bosnian World Cup participant in Stuttgart is currently open. VfB would in principle be willing to sell if an offer of 15 to 20 million euros arrived. Dzenan Pejcinovic is lined up as a replacement, with the Swabians keen to prise him away from relegated VfL Wolfsburg.

Demirovic, whose contract at VfB runs until 2028, is not currently thinking about a move, according to Sky . The 28-year-old feels very comfortable in Stuttgart, and the sporting outlook is also fundamentally right. Alongside Fenerbahce, Juventus Turin and Leeds United were also named as notable interested parties.

Fenerbahce also comment on Leao rumours

Fenerbahce also addressed the speculation over a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leao. "Likewise, the reports that we have submitted an offer of around 100 million euros for Rafael Leao, including transfer fee and salary, do not reflect the truth. No offer was made in this regard to the player or his club," Fener stressed.

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Recently, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Istanbul club had submitted a mega offer to Leao. The Portuguese attacker had already announced at the end of May that he wants to leave Milan this summer despite being under contract until 2028: "I am proud that I was able to make history at Milan, but I want to open a new chapter in my career," Leao told Portuguese TV channel Sport TV.