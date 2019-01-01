Rose subjected to racist taunts - Southgate
England defender Danny Rose was the victim of racist abuse during the Three Lions' Euro 2020 qualification win over Montenegro according to Gareth Southgate, who says an official report will be filed over the incident.
"I definitely heard abuse at Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game so there's no doubt in my mind that that happened," Southgate told ITV Football. "We'll make sure that's reported officially. It's not acceptable.
