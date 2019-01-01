Rose subjected to racist taunts - Southgate

The England manager says he personally heard the defender abused and will be filing an official report over the incident

defender Danny Rose was the victim of racist abuse during the Three Lions' qualification win over Montenegro according to Gareth Southgate, who says an official report will be filed over the incident.

"I definitely heard abuse at Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game so there's no doubt in my mind that that happened," Southgate told ITV Football. "We'll make sure that's reported officially. It's not acceptable.

More to follow...