Hudson-Odoi demands UEFA takes action after England stars suffer racist abuse in Montenegro win

The England winger spoke out against the chants heard coming from the stands towards the end of the Euro 2020 qualifying win over Montenegro

Callum Hudson-Odoi has urged UEFA to take action against the fans who made "monkey" noises at players in Monday's 5-1 away win over Montenegro.

The qualifying encounter was overshadowed by the racist abuse directed towards Three Lions star Danny Rose near the end of the encounter.

England manager Gareth Southgate said after the game that he heard the chants the full-back was subjected to as he was shown a yellow card in the 90th minute.

youngster Hudson-Odoi confirmed he heard chants, too, and called on the governing bodies to intervene.

"I don't think discrimination should be anywhere," he told beIN Sports. "We're equal, we have to play a fair game and enjoy the moment but when you're hearing stuff like that from the fans it's not right, it's unacceptable.

"Hopefully UEFA deal with it properly because when I went over there, me and Rosie heard it, they were saying 'ooh-ah', monkey stuff.

"We have to just keep our heads, keep a strong mentality. Hopefully Rosie is okay as well. We'll have a chat and discuss what happened but he's got a strong mentality, he's a strong guy. Hopefully UEFA deal with it."

Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019

He added: "It's not right at all. I was enjoying the game and to hear stuff like that is never right. As I said, you've got to have a strong mentality and we're still delighted for the win so we'll just take the win and go back home."

England team-mate Raheem Sterling, who scored the last goal of the game, has been vocal about the racial abuse he has received from fans during matches, and Hudson-Odoi revealed the star has given him advice on how to deal with the pain caused by it.

"Raheem has always helped, no matter what," he said. "He's been talking to me about it, trying to say: 'Listen, don't worry about it, it's football. People do it, obviously it's not right in the game but you've got to stay strong'.

"I've spoken to him and Rosie about it at the same time and they were like: 'Listen, in football, you're always going to get stuff like that. People are going to be rude or say stuff you don't want to hear and it's part of football, so sometimes you've got to block it out of your head and just keep going with the game'. But at the same time, that should never happen in football. Everyone should be enjoying the game and, as I said, it's unacceptable."