Ronaldo will stay at Juventus - Nedved

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved says Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club this season.

Ronaldo has been linked to a move away from the Serie A giants this summer after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be interested in landing the Portuguese star, who has one year left on his contract.

What has been said?

Nedved, however, says the 36-year-old is going nowhere and will come back from his summer holiday at the start of next week.

He told Sky Sport after the Bianconeri's 3-1 friendly win against Cesena: "Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he 'll be back on Monday and will stay with us."

How has Ronaldo performed at Juve?

Ronaldo joined the Turin side from Real Madrid in 2018.

He has registered an impressive 81 goals in 97 appearances in Serie A since his arrival.

Despite Juve's underwhelming performances, he finished last term as the league's top scorer with 29 goals from 33 games.

What about Dybala and Chiellini?

Ronaldo is not the only Juventus player whose future has been the subject of speculation.

Paulo Dybala has also been flirting with a departure in recent years, while star defender Giorgio Chiellini is now out of contract after his expired at the start of July.

But Nedved expects both players to sign new deals before the new campaign begins, saying: "[Dybala's] agent is expected in Turin in the next few days, everything will be resolved. Relations were not cold, we are on time.

"[Chiellini] is on vacation. Let's give him time to recover and then we'll talk calmly about his renewal."

