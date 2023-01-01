Ronaldo waited in vain for Real Madrid contract offer before agreeing to Al-Nassr transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to return to Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United but the call from the Bernabeu didn't come.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The veteran striker completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last week but Marca has reported that he wanted a return to his former club Real Madrid after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in November. However, there was little to no interest from the side of the club, forcing Ronaldo to look down other avenues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was prolific for Madrid during his nine years at the Bernabeu, a period that saw him score 451 goals in all competitions. He'll be earning a reported £173m per year during his stint in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With his club future now clear, his focus will be on helping Al-Nassr secure their first Saudi Pro League title since the 2018-19 campaign.