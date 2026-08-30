Romano settles it: will Barcelona and Inter strike a swap deal?

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth behind reports linking Barcelona and Inter Milan to a swap deal in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The claims suggested Federico Dimarco would move to Barcelona, with Alejandro Balde heading the other way to Inter Milan this summer.



Hansi Flick had already been decisive on the matter, admitting that Balde would struggle to nail down a prominent role with the Catalan side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Many questions were raised tonight about the possibility of swap deals between Inter and Barcelona. We also received many questions regarding Barcelona signing Lautaro Martinez."



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"Many things involving Inter and Barcelona together have emerged during the summer transfer window, but the two clubs will not conclude any deal," he added. "Forget about it entirely. There is no chance, and no possibility. That is also the situation regarding Lautaro Martinez's departure."

Bastoni's name had cropped up too. "There was also talk of Alessandro Bastoni moving to Barcelona this summer, but Hansi Flick decided not to proceed with the Bastoni deal, and likewise with Cristian Romero," Romano continued.

He signed off: "Tonight new rumours emerged between Barcelona and Inter, but forget the idea of any deal happening between the two clubs this summer. Nothing has happened and nothing will happen."



