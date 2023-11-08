Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds backed to achieve Wrexham Premier League dream as Phil Parkinson insists Hollywood owners are 'not getting carried away with themselves'

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson believes his team can realise the dream of their Hollywood owners by making it all the way to the Premier League.

Owners dreaming of Premier League

Wrexham currently in League Two

Manager says reaching top flight is not impossible

WHAT HAPPENED? Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have lofty ambitions for Wrexham and dream of seeing their team play Premier League football. Manager Phil Parkinson appreciates it's a tall order but insists it's not an "impossible" task for his club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have always said they want to take Wrexham to the Premier League,” he told William Hill at the FWA North West Awards. "People may think they’re getting carried away with themselves, but when you look at teams like Luton Town and Bournemouth who have made it into the Premier League, it’s not impossible.

“That’s the beauty of the pyramid structure – anything can be achieved. There’s a pathway to get there. It’s not about running before you can walk, it’s about putting the structure in place and building a culture and identity. We have to be prepared for some ups and downs along the journey. I’m always thinking about winning the next game, but the club will ultimately be thinking about getting as far as they can.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney have already seen Wrexham rise out of non-league football and into League Two with promotion last season. Quite how far they can go remains to be seen, although Wrexham are in good shape to achieve another promotion as they currently sit third in the fourth-tier table.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in League Two action on Sunday against Gillingham.