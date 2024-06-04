Rio Ferdinand & Roberto Carlos launch Ballerz football dome

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid players, along with former Fulham striker Bobby Zamora, helped open the pitch at Bluewater shopping centre

The Ballerz football dome has officially opened at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos and former Brighton and West Ham goal machine Bobby Zamora all turned out for the Battle of the Ballerz grand unveiling of the multimillion-pound, 30,000-square-foot arena.

Developed by a team of sports and hospitality industry specialists, including the aforementioned trio and ex-West Ham midfielder Mark Noble, the facility offers a mix of training, gaming, and entertainment, with advanced pro-pitch technology and immersive effects to add to the public's experience.

The venue, which includes a six-a-side pitch and a SkillZone area, has been available for use since May 18 and offers an experience akin to that of a professional footballer, with a tunnel and walkout area, FX lighting, crowd noises and goal highlights.

Player performance is tracked using Ballerz QR wristbands, to record stats and offer the opportunity to compete against team-mates, opponents and even the ex-professional players to have stepped onto the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the grand opening, Ferdinand said: "We’re giving the beautiful game a makeover, with a stunning pitch and unique touches that’ll create an electric atmosphere – including big screen replays, crowd noise, and all your best match highlights ready to share. Ballerz is designed to make every player feel like a star.

"The immersive tech in our Skillzone will challenge players to seven specially developed football fitness games that test your technical, physical and mental skill. It’ll all be tracked with your QR wristband - so you can focus on achieving your personal best and see if you beat the scores of the Ballerz football legends."

Noble added: "The response we’ve had to the development of Ballerz has been phenomenal and we have big plans for the launch. We’re striking the balance between entertainment, tech and sport.

"Grassroots football is a massive part of the footballing community and we’ll also be hosting a lineup of local youth teams to test out the pitch ahead of the opening event."

Ballerz is also hosting big-match screenings throughout Euro 2024, with supporters able to book slots and enjoy first-class hospitality.

James Waugh, Centre Director at Bluewater, said: "Since the concept for Ballerz was created, we have been eagerly anticipating the official opening.

"The Ballerz dome has surpassed our own expectations, and it truly brings something totally unique to Bluewater. Our guests were excited when bookings opened and we have no doubt that they'll be delighted on their first visits."