Richarlison injury update: Tottenham & Brazil star set for MRI to examine hamstring, says Conte

Tottenham forward Richarlison is due to undergo a MRI scan to determine the severity of a hamstring injury sustained during the World Cup.

Richarlison excellent at World Cup

But picked up injury

Is due to have a scan

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Brazil at World Cup 2022. The forward scored three times in Qatar but was forced off in Brazil's quarter-final defeat to Croatia. Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has offered a fitness update on some of his players and says the Brazilian must now undergo a scan.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For Richy, tomorrow he’s going to have an MRI [scan] to know very well the importance of the injury. After tomorrow we will see very well the time he needs to recover," he told the club's new streaming service. "Ben Davies is okay and started to work with us last week, he has recovered. Rodrigo has started to work. I think that he’s going to be good for the game against Aston Villa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison has had a modest start to the season with Spurs, scoring two goals in 15 appearances across all competitions. However, the summer signing showed his class at the World Cup, particularly with a brilliant overhead kick goal against Serbia, and Conte will certainly hope he's not out of action for long.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are back in action on Boxing Day in the Premier League when they travel to Brentford.