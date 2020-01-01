Redknapp expects Premier League managers to take wage cuts and praises players' coronavirus response

The former Tottenham manager also backed plans to finish the English league season, saying it would be 'a travesty' if Liverpool were denied the title

Former manager Harry Redknapp has praised the fundraising efforts of Premier League footballers during the coronavirus crisis, and says he expects managers to take pay cuts.

Players from each of the 20 Premier League clubs came together to form the #PlayersTogether initiative, donating money directly to NHS charities providing support across the UK.

Some had previously come in for criticism for a perceived lack of action while the initiative was being put together, but Redknapp says he knew players had good intentions.

"I always felt the players would do it, they just wanted to be sure where the money was going," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

Previously, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) had said blanket pay cuts could have harmed the NHS due to the decreased tax revenue from wages going down – hence their desire to find a more effective solution. Now, the League Managers Association (LMA) has said talks are still ongoing over pay cuts for managers.

Some bosses have already agreed to wage cuts. manager Gareth Southgate has taken a 30 per cent reduction while West Ham’s David Moyes, Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe and ’s Graham Potter have agreed to similar measures.

Other managers have also made contributions, with Pep Guardiola making a €1 million donation to help buy medical supplies in his home of Catalonia.

"If you were a manager in the Premier League of course you'd want to give," Redknapp added. "You've got to give because you want to give. You shouldn't have to wait to be told. Giving comes from the heart.

"They've all got contracts, but I'm sure they'll all want to cut their wages."

Redknapp also believes that if reported plans to finish the Premier League season over a short period of time go ahead, players would be able to get through it.

"Sometimes we do pamper the players a little bit," he said. "We say 'they can't play this amount of games and whatever' - they can. They're fit lads. They'd rather play than train anyway.

"They've all got good squads, I don't see it being a problem. I'd love to see it finish, because whoever you support - if don't win the league it would be a travesty. They've been amazing."

Kevin De Bruyne has been among the players to raise concerns, suggesting that such a compacted fixture list after a long time away from the game would result in injuries.